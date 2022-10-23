Chargers vs. Seahawks: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Chargers will be short-handed today due to even more injuries stacking up for their pass-catchers. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham are both out with concussions and it’s looking more and more like Keenan Allen will play it safe with another week of rest just before the team’s bye week.

Despite being at much less than full strength, the Chargers have an opportunity to take advantage against a bad Seattle defense that comes into today’s game ranked 30th in total yards allowed.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been playing inspired football so far this season (nine touchdowns to just two interceptions) and he’s got two dynamic playmakers on the outside in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Can he continue his hot streak on the road?

Below you can find all the information you need to tune in to today’s game.

Go Bolts!

Seattle Seahawks (3-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2022

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m.

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

SB Nation affiliate: Field Gulls

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Odds: Chargers (-5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app