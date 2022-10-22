Chargers sign WR Michael Bandy to active roster, place RB Joshua Kelley on IR

Just about 24 hour until kickoff against the Seahawks, the Chargers have made some roster moves.

After sustaining an MCL sprain against the Broncos, running back Joshua Kelley is being on injured reserve which will put him out of commission for at least four weeks. With him out, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree competed this week to see who would earn the available snaps behind Austin Ekeler and Sony Michel. According to Brandon Staley on Friday, Spiller will be active against the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Michael Bandy has also been signed to the active roster after being elevated for game day twice already this season. He caught two passes for 49 yards, both of which came against the Texans.

With Dustin Hopkins out two to four weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Broncos, 29-year old “rookie” Taylor Bertolet was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Bertolet recorded his first NFL start against the Browns where he was three-for-three on his kicks.