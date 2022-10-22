Week 7 NFL Staff Picks: Can the Giants pull off another upset?

After the Arizona Cardinals opened up week seven on Thursday night by stomping the New Orleans Saints, we are ready to roll into the Sunday slate of games.

The game with the most buzz is probably the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The two teams squared off in the Super Bowl III years ago and are always a good matchup, but there is the additional hype now that the 49ers just pulled off a rare, big name in-season trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Another fun game to watch is going to be the New York football Giants taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are in the first season with new head coaches and the Giants are surprising a lot of people by being 5-1. Can they pull off the upset again? Michael and I both think so.

