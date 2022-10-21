Chargers Injury Report: Keenan Allen a game-time decision ahead of Sunday

The Chargers could be receiving a boost to their wide receiver corps this week in the form of their top pass-catcher.

According to head coach Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen is questionable on the final injury report and will be a game-time decision this week ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks. Allen has missed the past five games with a lingering hamstring and this is certainly the closest he’s been to returning thus far.

Joining Allen as questionable for Sunday is defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day who was limited all week with an ankle injury.

As for the Chargers who will not be suiting up this week, they include kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), running back Joshua Kelley (sprained MCL), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion), and tight end Donald Parham (concussion).

Kelley’s injury likely means either Larry Rountree or rookie Isaiah Spiller will get an opportunity to work in alongside both Austin Ekeler and Sony Michel. Palmer’s injury — and potentially Allen’s absence, as well — could spell an increased workload for Michael Bandy which should have the fan base buzzing a bit more heading into game day.