Chargers fans are just ‘a little worried’ about defense’s propensity for allowing big plays

For the second-straight week, Chargers fans have seen a reduction in their confidence regarding the direction of the team.

According to our latest SB Nation Reacts results, only 56 percent of participants said they confident in the Bolts. I obviously don’t have to tell you how that could be surprising in light of the team riding a three-game win streak. However, the way they’re winning more than likely has a lot to do with these numbers being low.

For the first of our two additional weekly questions, I asked how many of you believed J.C. Jackson should continue to be benched following Monday night’s game. I realize the poll was sent out after Brandon Staley asserted he would be back in the starting lineup, but the gist of the question still stood. If YOU had the choice, would you have benched Jackson for another week? Per our results, 38 percent of those surveyed believed he should remain on the pine.

Lastly, I asked everyone just how worried they were about this defense’s propensity for allowing big plays on a weekly basis. For four consecutive games, the chargers allowed a rush of over 40+ yards with three of those going for over 50. Against the Broncos, they allowed a huge pass to receiver KJ Hamler that help set up a field goal before half and there was also the 39-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Greg Dulcich.

So with all of that in mind, 54 percent of participants said they were “a little worried” about the defense. 39 percent said they were “very worried” while only seven percent said they were not worried at all.

