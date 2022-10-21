Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Broncos in Week 6

The Chargers struggled from start-to-finish against the Broncos on Monday night. The defense was in shambles through the first quarter but eventually hunkered down thanks to the decision to bench J.C. Jackson for Michael Davis in the second half. That all turned out to be for the better as the team escaped with a 19-16 victory in overtime.

Understandably, the offensive grades aren’t the best while a couple of defenders stood out in primetime.

Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

RB Austin Ekeler - 70.9

OT Jamaree Salyer - 69.6

RB Sony Michel - 67.7

QB Justin Herbert - 67.5

WR Joshua Palmer - 62.2

Worst-5

OG Matt Feiler - 34.4

TE Tre’ McKitty - 36.4

OG Zion Johnson - 47.5

C Will Clapp - 49.1

OT Trey Pipkins - 49.3

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

LB Drue Tranquill - 85.8

EDGE Khalil Mack - 77.7

S Nasir Adderley - 72.8

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 72.5

CB Bryce Callahan - 69.2

Drue Tranquill too easy pic.twitter.com/qCPrSh6Vue — ChargerNationCP (@charger_cp) October 18, 2022

Worst-5

CB J.C. Jackson - 28.2

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. - 52.7

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 60.1

DT Jerry Tillery - 62.1

DT Austin Johnson - 63.7