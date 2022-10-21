Chargers Daily Links: Final Score Predictions

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s Friday so you know what time it is.

In the comments below, let me hear your game and final score predictions for this week’s matchup against the Seahawks.

Do you think the Chargers can take advantage of Seattle’s poor defense? Will Justin Herbert bounce back after failing to throw a touchdown against Denver? Let us know!

And now for today’s links.

Check out the best photos from this week of practice (Chargers.com)

Keenan Allen is continuing to grind his way back onto the field (Chargers.com)

Four key things to know about the Seahawks (Chargers Wire)

Pete Carroll heaped loads of praise on Justin Herbert ahead of Sunday (Bolt Beat)

The 49ers traded a haul of draft picks for Christian McCaffrey (ESPN)

Elijah Moore has asked for a trade from the Jets (ESPN)

Teams likely to make a move at quarterback in 2023 (CBS Sports)

Browns DC Joe Woods thought they’d be further along on defense by this late in the season (Pro Football Talk)

Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray downplay their sideline shouting match on Thursday Night Football (NFL.com)

Week seven fantasy football rankings (The Ringer)