Saints vs. Cardinals TNF Staff Picks: D-Hop is back!

Kyler Murray gets DeAndre Hopkins back just in time for primetime.

By Matthew Stanley
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime features a third-straight matchup between underwhelming teams with middling records as the 2-4 Saints are in Glendale, Arizona to facet the 2-4 Cardinals.

The Saints always have a feisty defense, but Kyler Murray gets his top wide receiver back in DeAndre Hopkins now that he’s served his six-week suspension stemming from an alleged PED incident.

It also doesn’t help that the Saints will be without several of their impact players as Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore are all out with injuries. There’s also the fact that signs are pointing to Andy Dalton starting at quarterback tonight, and it is being pointed out that Andy Dalton is 0-11 in his last 11 primetime games on the road. Yikes.

