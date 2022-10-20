AFC West Week 7 Rankings: Bolts sit atop division with Chiefs

Things played out well for the Chargers this week. Week six came to an end with the Bolts being the only team from the division to escape with a victory.

I mean, it helped that they beat a divisional rival and that the Raiders were also on a bye, but we’ll take these little wins where we can.

As it stands, the Chiefs and Chargers are tied atop the division with Denver and Las Vegas still struggling to make something of their seasons early one.

Let’s take a look at where the division stacks up after six weeks:

1.) Kansas City Chiefs (4-2, 2-0 AFC West)

The Chiefs lost a close 24-20 decision to the Bills where Josh Allen just happened to be the better quarterback on the night. Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, including one in the final minutes to help seal the win for Buffalo.

With a game at San Francisco this week, the Chiefs will need to be back on their A-game if they want to get by a 49ers defense that’s one of the stingier units in the league. If they can’t the Chargers could overtake them this week with a win over the Seahawks.

2.) Los Angeles Chargers (4-2, 2-1 AFC West)

The Chargers barely escaped a Broncos team whose offense’s woes are only matched by their defense’s “Whoas.”

Get it?

It was the first time in over 30 games that Justin Herbert failed to throw at least one touchdown pass. DraftKings Sportsbook actually boosted the odds from -800 to +200 on Herbert to toss at least one one score and they cashed in something fierce.

The offensive production was obviously capped by the loss of Corey Linsley ahead of kickoff (illness) and a bad day from both Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson, the latter of which had three holding penalties and a sack allowed.

But in the end, Dustin Hopkins’ hamstring has apparently got that dog in him as the injured kicker nailed all four of his attempts, including the game-winner.

The Chargers will face a 3-3 Seahawks team before they get a much-needed bye week.

3.) Denver Broncos (2-4, 0-2 AFC West)

The Broncos almost beat an injured and underachieving Chargers team but Russell Wilson has truly just been that bad. It’s had to win a game when your quarterback goes 3-for-11 in the second half. With no running game to back him up, it was honestly the Chargers’ game to win by a lot more than three points if they could manage anything against their stout defense.

They’ll get get a tough task in the Jets this week whose defense has really come alive in year two of Robert Saleh.

4.) Las Vegas Raiders (1-4, 1-2 AFC West)

The Raiders were on a bye, but I’m still surprised they didn’t come out of last week with another close loss.

They’ll look to get their second win of the season against the 1-3-1 Texans.