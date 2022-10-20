Chargers vs. Seahawks: By The Numbers

The Seahawks have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season and that’s mainly due to the resurgent play of quarterback Geno Smith. He’s got Seattle’s offense humming along to a much better tune than many would have ever expected and it’s kept the Seahawks at or above .500, something his predecessor hasn’t been able to do in Denver.

Both of these offense can put up points when it all clicks. Both of these defense can allow points when they don’t.

It’s sure to be an exciting matchup and one that any football fan should enjoy. So let’s take a look at this matchup on paper and see what’s on tap for Sunday.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 374.8

Points per game: 23.5

Passing yards per game: 280.0

Rushing yards per game: 94.8

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,716 passing yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 349

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Four

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 409

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 41

Receiving touchdowns: Four tied w/ two

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 349.8

Points allowed per game: 25.3

Passing yards allowed per game: 224.8

Rushing yards allowed per game: 125.0

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 55

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Five

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Forced fumbles: Four tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: CB Deane Leonard - One

Seahawks Offense

Total yards per game: 356.0

Points per game: 24.3

Passing yards per game: 231.7

Rushing yards per game: 124.3

Top Performers

Passing: QB Geno Smith - 1,502 yards, nine touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Rashaad Penny - 346

Rushing touchdowns: RB Rashaad Penny, RB Kenneth Walker - Two

Receiving yards: WR Tyler Lockett - 423

Receptions: WR Tyler Lockett - 34

Receiving Touchdowns: TE Will Dissly - Three

Seahawks Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 410.8

Points allowed per game: 27.2

Passing yards allowed per game: 245.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 165.8

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Jordyn Brooks - 65

Tackles for loss: DT Al Woods - Four

Sacks: EDGE Uchenna Nwosu - Three

Passes Defended: CB Tariq Woolen - Five

Interceptions: CB Tariq Woolen - Four

Forced fumbles: CB Coby Bryant - Four

Fumble recoveries: CB Tariq Woolen, CB Michael Jackson - Two