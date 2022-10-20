Chargers vs. Seahawks: By The Numbers

The Seahawks have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season and that’s mainly due to the resurgent play of quarterback Geno Smith. He’s got Seattle’s offense humming along to a much better tune than many would have ever expected and it’s kept the Seahawks at or above .500, something his predecessor hasn’t been able to do in Denver.
Both of these offense can put up points when it all clicks. Both of these defense can allow points when they don’t.
It’s sure to be an exciting matchup and one that any football fan should enjoy. So let’s take a look at this matchup on paper and see what’s on tap for Sunday.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 374.8
Points per game: 23.5
Passing yards per game: 280.0
Rushing yards per game: 94.8
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,716 passing yards, 10 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 349
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Four
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 409
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 41
Receiving touchdowns: Four tied w/ two
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 349.8
Points allowed per game: 25.3
Passing yards allowed per game: 224.8
Rushing yards allowed per game: 125.0
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 55
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Five
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Forced fumbles: Four tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: CB Deane Leonard - One
Seahawks Offense
Total yards per game: 356.0
Points per game: 24.3
Passing yards per game: 231.7
Rushing yards per game: 124.3
Top Performers
Passing: QB Geno Smith - 1,502 yards, nine touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Rashaad Penny - 346
Rushing touchdowns: RB Rashaad Penny, RB Kenneth Walker - Two
Receiving yards: WR Tyler Lockett - 423
Receptions: WR Tyler Lockett - 34
Receiving Touchdowns: TE Will Dissly - Three
Seahawks Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 410.8
Points allowed per game: 27.2
Passing yards allowed per game: 245.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 165.8
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Jordyn Brooks - 65
Tackles for loss: DT Al Woods - Four
Sacks: EDGE Uchenna Nwosu - Three
Passes Defended: CB Tariq Woolen - Five
Interceptions: CB Tariq Woolen - Four
Forced fumbles: CB Coby Bryant - Four
Fumble recoveries: CB Tariq Woolen, CB Michael Jackson - Two
