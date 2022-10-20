Chargers Daily Links: NFL.com uses haiku to describe Justin Herbert’s 2022 season

Good morning, Chargers fans!

In this week’s set of quarterback rankings over at NFL.com, instead of inserting the usual analysis on each player based off their latest performance, analyst Marc Sessler created haiku poems for all 32 current starters.

For those who need a reminder, a haiku is made of three lines with syllable counts of five, seven, and five, in that order.

Here’s what Sessler came up with for Justin Herbert:

“Human tornado Trapped inside hyper-milquetoast Bolts offensive scheme”

The word “milquetoast” is synonymous with bland or timid. It’s boring and uninspiring. I think Sessler hits it on the head here. The Chargers offense has become so predictable in early down situations that teams know they’re likely running Stick one every other first or second down. So much so that teams are also seemingly batting down passes at a much higher rate this season, as well.

Kudos to Sessler on the hilarious haiku, but the Chargers should be inspiring much more in the hearts and minds of analysts rather than the word “milquetoast.”

