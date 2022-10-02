Chargers open as 3-point favorites on the road against the Browns

Fresh off a 34 - 24 win on the road against the Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Chargers get ready to stay on the road for a second week in a row with a trip to Cleveland to take on the Browns this week.

The Chargers bounced back in a lot of ways after their embarrassing 38-10 loss vs the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 3. The offense looked effortlessly efficient in the first half and, after slumping in the 3rd quarter, bounced back with a commanding drive to put the game out of reach in the 4th quarter.

Despite the bounce back, and despite the Browns losing to a pretty bad Atlanta Falcons team today, the Chargers are opening as only 3 point favorites for their Week 5 game according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you like the tighter margin I’d lock it in now, I’d expect the line to widen up a bit as practices happen with news about Keenan Allen and Donald Parham is expected to be positive, while news about Myles Garrett, following his car accident, may indicate he will be limited or possibly even miss the game.

It’ll be another early kickoff for the Chargers next Sunday as game time is set for 10 a.m. PT.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.