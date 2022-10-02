Chargers vs. Texans Final Score: Chargers top Texans 34-24

The Los Angeles Chargers got out to a hot start in this one. The offense was efficient and putting up chunk plays on their way to a 27-7 lead at halftime over the Houston Texans.

However, in typical Chargers fashion, things fell apart in the second half. By the time the 4th quarter was half over, the lead had evaporated to 27-24.

On offense the play calling became very conservative and for some reason the team went away from giving Josh Kelley and Austin Ekeler as many touches even though they were both on a roll in the first half and started featuring Sony Michel.

On defense, things completely fell apart as they gave up multiple chunk plays. Texans players were finding a bunch of soft spots in the zone and the tackling got shaky again.

So once again, the Chargers made life difficult for themselves, and the fans in the 2nd half.

Ultimately though, the Chargers were able to put together a great drive capped with Austin Ekeler’s 3rd touchdown of the day to put the game out of reach for the Houston Texans. The defense then came down with a Bryce Callahan interception to ice the game.

There was a lot of positive in this game that gives some reason for hope going forward, but the typical “Chargering” that took place for a quarter and a half after halftime is still very concerning.