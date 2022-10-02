 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers vs. Texans Second Half Game Thread

The Chargers must keep their foot on the gas.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers are up 27-7 at the half over the Texans. It’s quite the flipped script from last year’s matchup.

What’s even better is the Chargers are set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half which means they’ve got another chance to put this game away early. The second half has been a little bit of an achilles heel for this team as offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has often called a conservative game after the break, but according to him earlier this week, that won’t happen anymore.

Let’s see if he’s right.

Enjoy the second half! We’ll see you all on the other side!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...