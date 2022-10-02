Chargers vs. Texans Week 4 Inactives: Bandy Season!

While we watch the Vikings take on the Saints in England, it’s time for the inactives list for the Charger game.

#LACvsHOU inactives



Easton Stick

Keenan Allen

JT Woods

Isaiah Spiller

Donald Parham Jr.

Otito Ogbonnia — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 2, 2022

Easton Stick rejoins the inactive list this week which is very good news for how Justin Herbert must be feeling. The team would keep him active if they had any concerns at all about Herbert’s comfort level.

Keenan Allen is still inactive as we were told earlier in the week when they marked him out. Same goes for Donald Parham Jr.

The big negative here is all 3 of the Chargers middle draft picks are healthy scratches this week. JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller, and Otito Ogbonnia are all inactive today without any of them being hurt. Ogbonnia has actually been playing pretty well in his limited snaps so his being inactive today is more about the need to have extra offensive linement active today. But JT Woods and Isaiah Spiller continuing to not get playing time is really concerning.

However, in a bright spot, preseason hero wide receiver Michael Bandy is active today! It’s Bandy season! LFG!