Chargers Injury Update: Bosa expected to miss 8-10 weeks

When information first started coming out about Joey Bosa’s injury the initial speculation was that Bosa could be back in as little as 4-6 weeks. Well, according to Adam Schefter and his sources, it’s going to be quite a bit longer than that.

Chargers’ star pass rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks with a groin tear, per sources. Bosa underwent surgery Thursday -- one day after being placed on IR -- for the same injury that his brother Nick Bosa suffered at Ohio State.https://t.co/o4RySt5hlo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

8-10 weeks is a long time, especially considering the injury happened in week 3. That means, at the earliest he’ll be back for week 11. While that is still early enough to possibly help with a late season playoff run, it does leave the Chargers with a severely downgraded pass rush for a large chunk of the season.

Guys like Chris Rumph are going to need to step up in a big way to help keep this team winning enough games to chase the playoffs while they wait for some of their star players to heal up and get back in the fight. A lot of people thought it was a bit of a luxury move to bring in Khalil Mack, but now it’s looking like an even smarter move with Bosa needing to miss multiple months of football.