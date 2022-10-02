BFTB Roundtable: Week 4 score predictions vs. the Texans

The Chargers are up today in the early slate of games. They’re set to kickoff at 10 a.m. PT in Houston against a Texans team that’s still looking for their first win as they enter today with an unusual 0-2-1 record.

As of Sunday morning, the Chargers are 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line has moved ever so slightly throughout the week, but Justin Herbert’s health and the return of J.C. Jackson to the secondary forced the folks in Vegas to end the week on an upswing.

I don’t think we can assume this is going to be a cakewalk, but if this team can’t make it look easy against one of the worst two teams in the NFL so far this season, then is it time for another recalibration of expectations? Only time will tell.

With that said, let’s get into these predictions from our staff for the Chargers’ Week 4 matchup.

Michael Peterson: If the Chargers aren’t able to use this matchup as a “get-right” game, then I don’t know what to tell you. The Bolts are averaging 59.0 yards per game on the ground while the Texans are allowing 202.3. So which side will finally break out of their rut? My money is on the Chargers to rush for over 100 yards and show a much more balanced offense than they have the previous three weeks. Without Keenan Allen, I predict Mike Williams to have a big game after ending last week with just one catch (albeit for a touchdown). Houston quarterback Davis Mills has yet to record a “scramble” on the season thus far and that may play into the Chargers’ favor as they won’t have to work too hard to keep him in the pocket and make plays. He has just 662 yards, three touchdowns, and two picks this year so something tells me he won’t be doing too much damage through the air this week.

No matter what the numbers say, the Chargers simply need to come out and ply to their potential. As long as they do that, they should win this game

Final Score: Chargers 27-17

Matthew Stanley: Once again, this is a game the Chargers should win. Not only is that a theme that has repeated itself this season, but the Chargers played these Texans at the end of last season in a game they should have won, and needed to win to secure a spot in the playoffs, and failed. The Chargers enter the game pretty banged up already for so early in the season and will be without LT Rashawn Slater going forward and without Joey Bosa for the next 8-10 games.

I still think the Chargers have enough to win this game today though. It’ll be closer than we all like but I think they right the ship a bit this week.

Final Score: Chargers 27-20

Garrett Sisti: Jerry Hughes gets a sack and Jalen Pitre gets a pick but the Chargers win behind a big game from Austin Ekeler.

Final Score: Chargers 24-13

