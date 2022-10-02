Chargers vs. Texans: How to watch Week 4 matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers have slid to 1-2 after some epically bad injury luck the first few weeks of the season. Star quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a lingering rib injury. Rashawn Slater is on the IR with a torn biceps that may have ended his 2022 season. Joey Bosa is out 8-10 weeks with a torn groin. Keenan Allen has missed 2 and a half of the 3 games played so far with a quad injury. It’s been a mess.

The Houston Texans meanwhile are still seeking their first win of the season and have not looked good this year outside of a few bright spots highlighted by the left side of their offensive line which could be the best LT/LG combo in football right now.

The Chargers are heavy favorites despite being without a few of their top players, and the Texans aren’t very good, so if you’ve been feeling down the last few weeks, this might be the game to watch and pick your spirits back up.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Kickoff: 10:00 am. PT

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston Texas

TV: CBS

SB Nation affiliate: Battle Red Blog

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

Odds: Chargers (-6) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app