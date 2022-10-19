Chargers Injuries: Hopkins, Kelley to miss 2-4 weeks

That winning feeling following Monday night’s narrow victory over the Broncos swiftly evaporated following some unfortunate injury news that was given out by Brandon Staley.

According to coach, running back Joshua Kelley has a sprained MCL and will be out for roughly two to four weeks. He’s been the only other efficient rusher on the team through six weeks and his loss will certainly be felt. Staley told the media on Tuesday that both Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree will both “duke it out” to find out who will help replace Kelley’s snaps.

As for other injury news, after having a season high in catches and receiving yards, tight end Donald Parham is in the concussion protocol. It remains to be seen how quickly Parham can return to the field, especially after the NFL has cracked down even harder on the rehab timeline surrounding concussions.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is also expected to be sidelined two to four weeks so he can rehab the hamstring injury he sustained against the Broncos. After the gutsy performance he put on, including hitting the game-winner, he certainly deserves that rest. Taylor Bertolet will kick in his place.