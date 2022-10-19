Los Angeles Chargers STARTER Jackets are back!

The year is 2022, but when it comes to what’s “in” and what people are currently looking for, it’s has to be “retro.”

Whether it’s old vinyl records, refurbished and restored furniture, or simply old fashion styles that are now finding a prominent place in pop culture, the people want something with history behind.

If those words speak to you in any way, shape, or form, then boy do I have some amazing news for you.

Releasing later today, our NFL apparel partner HOMAGE is debuting their incredible retro STARTER jackets for this season! These are officially licensed jackets for all 32 teams, so if you are somehow not a Chargers fan but wound up on this page anyway, you’re still in luck!

These jackets are inspired by the Chargers of the 80s and 90s with all the classic details of the original designs, including full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes, and the essential custom interior patch.

I’ve always wanted to add one of these to my wardrobe and right now seems like the best time to do it as the Chargers are sitting at 4-2 on the season and coming off three-straight victories.

That’s reason enough alone to celebrate and picking up this phenomenal piece of powder blue pride is one way to do just that.

If you’re ready to seize the opportunity and snatch yourself up one of these before their gone, you can do that right here!