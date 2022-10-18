Chargers Daily Links: Victory TUESDAY Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy #VictoryTUESDAY to you all!

The Chargers came out on the right side of yet another stressful, back-and-forth game on Monday night as they escaped the Broncos in overtime by a score of 19-16. Dustin Hopkins overcame a hamstring injury to nail all four of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner.

It was a rough day for Justin Herbert and the offense, but they made enough plays when it mattered to out-duel Russell Wilson and an extremely stingy Broncos defense.

The Bolts are winners of three straight. That’s worthy of celebration. Take today to relish in the win and feel free to continue any and all conversations below!

And now for today’s links.

