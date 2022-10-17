Chargers open as 6.5-point favorites over the Seahawks

The Chargers (4-2) prevailed 19-16 over the Broncos (2-4) on Monday Night Football in a duel of field goals that probably put offensive enthusiasts to sleep well before the end of regulation.

Now, with one game left before they hit their week eight bye, the Chargers have opened up as 6.5-point favorites for the Seahawks (3-3), per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 51.5.

Seattle is coming off a 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Quarterback Geno Smith has seen an extremely surprising resurgence in his career and it has the Seahawks off to a decent start through six weeks. Many believed the move to trade away Russell Wilson would keep them near the basement of the NFL in terms of potential, but that’s been far from the truth.

If the Chargers can win this one ahead of the bye, it’ll put them at 5-2 ahead of a second-half stretch that now seems much less daunting than it did prior to the start of the season.

