Breaking: J.C. Jackson benched in 2nd half vs. Broncos

After struggling in his playing time this season, coming back from an offseason surgery on his ankle, JC Jackson has apparently been benched to start the 2nd half vs the Denver Broncos.

Michael Davis is in for J.C. Jackson. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 18, 2022

Jackson was getting picked on through the whole first half and Russell Wilson wound up having the best half of football he’s had all season as a result. Jackson, with some others involved in a few cases, appeared to be responsible for giving up some pretty explosive plays, including a big touchdown. The coaching staff appears to agree as the second half started without JC Jackson on the field with the starting defense.

Mike Davis came out to start the second half and JC Jackson was not on the field. This was a first for the Chargers this season. Through 5 games, the 4th CB had 0 snaps in every game. In the games where JC was injured and Davis started, it was the same story, just 3 CBs getting snaps. So this is definitely a change to the norm.

We will see if JC gets back in the game, but it looks like the team has decided to make a change for now.