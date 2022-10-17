Chargers Injury: Joshua Kelley questionable to return with a knee injury

Backup running back Joshua Kelley for the Chargers is out of the game with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

With Kelley not available, it’s gonna be a heavy rotation of Austin Ekeler and Sony Michel to carry the load for the rest of the night.

Sony had seen his touches whittle down to almost nothing with Kelley running so well. Sony is going to have to step up and be the solid veteran the Chargers thought they were getting when they signed him off the street to bring into this RB room.

The job for the RBs is already tougher than normal tonight with center Corey Linsley inactive tonight. Linsley’s absence has a noticeable effect on the Chargers blocking, especially in the run game, but they’ll also be counted on to do a lot in pass protection to help this patchwork offensive line tonight.