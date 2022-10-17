Chargers Injury: Dustin Hopkins appears to tweak hamstring kicking extra point

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins appears to have tweaked his hamstring after kicking the extra point for the Chargers first score tonight.

After the kick, before the ball even went through the updates, he was grabbing his right hamstring and wincing in pain. It’s unclear if this is the same hamstring that held him out of last week’s game, but this will definitely be an injury to monitor.

Punter J.K. Scott came out and handled the kickoff following the extra point while Hopkins walked the sideline, trying to loosen things up.

If Hopkins can’t get back in this game, things could get weird for the Chargers and will likely feature a resurgence of Brandon Staley going for it on 4th down repeatedly.

The first kickoff from Scott hit around the 4 yardline and didn’t have the best hangtime and set up a pretty decent return by the Broncos, so kickoffs will be affected as well.