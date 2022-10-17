Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Inactives: Corey Linsley will sit out with an illness

The Chargers announced their list of inactive players for tonight’s game against the Broncos and it includes yet another star player who won’t be suiting up for in primetime.

After being downgraded to questionable following this week of practice, center Corey Linsley is officially out for tonight. Backup Will Clapp gets the start in his place.

Keenan Allen will miss tonight’s game as expected. He told the media earlier this week that he expects to return to the field against the Seahawks in week seven.

The other inactive players include running back Isaiah Spiller, safety JT Woods, quarterback Easton Stick, defensive lineman Christian Covington, and tight end Richard Rodgers.

Unlike the past two weeks, rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia is active in place of Covington. After the team felt Covington was more valuable against two run-heavy teams, they now feel Ogbonnia could be more beneficial for the defense as they’re set to face a mobile quarterback who has underwhelmed this year in Russell Wilson.