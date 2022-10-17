Chargers elevate Michael Bandy, Foster Sarell ahead of Monday Night Football

Ahead of tonight’s primetime matchup against the Broncos, the Chargers are elevating a pair of players to the active roster in wide receiver Michael Bandy and offensive tackle Foster Sarell.

Michael Bandy has been elevated before, most notably pitching in a pair of big-time catches against the Texans in week four. He was also elevated last week against the Browns but he did not record any statistics.

This is the first time Sarell has been elevated to the active roster this season. The former five-star tackle played his college ball at Stanford before being signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft.

Bandy’s elevation helps reinforce a wide receiver group that will be without Keenan Allen for another week. Joshua Palmer has been banged up in recent weeks, as well, but he should be good to go after logging a healthy week of practice.

Sarell’s elevation likely comes on the heels of Trey Pipkins II being banged up from last week’s contest against the Browns. Pipkins was questionable heading into tonight’s game but nothing came out to make anyone believe he wouldn’t be starting. This is likely just playing it safe for this week.