Chargers vs. Broncos game thread and picks

It’s Monday Night Football and this week it’s our game! The Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) are hosting the Denver Broncos (2-3) in primetime. The Bolts are currently 4-point favorites heading into tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Divisional games are always tough and things will likely wind up pretty close as the Chargers strong offense is facing off against a top-five defense. On the other side, the Chargers defense is taking on a Russell Wilson who, to this point, has yet to look like the Russell Wilson who’s played in multiple Super Bowls.

Michael and I both have the Chargers winning this game in a close one. If you want to check out our full predictions, we discussed this game in our roundtable from last week.

Meanwhile, let’s get this game thread going down in the comments below. Who’s excited for tonight? Who thinks old Russell is gonna show up and beat the Chargers? Who thinks the Chargers win but it wont be close?

It’s almost game time. Go Bolts!