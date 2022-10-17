How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos in Week 6

It’s finally game day!

The Chargers will face the Broncos tonight under the lights in primetime inside of SoFi Stadium. It doesn’t get much better than this.

As of Monday morning, the Chargers are four-point favorites over the Broncos, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under currently set at 46 points. The line has seen a bit of movement over the past week, going from almost a full touchdown last Sunday to now being just over a field goal.

After the Chiefs lost to the Bills on Sunday, the Chargers have an excellent chance to match their 4-2 record with a win tonight. With several other notable teams also losing (Buccaneers, Packers, Ravens), moving to 4-2 with a game before their bye really could set the Bolts up for a smoother back half of their season.

Below you can find all the information you need to tune in to today’s game!

Denver Broncos (2-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Date: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 am. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: ESPN

SB Nation affiliate: Mile High Report

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Odds: Chargers (-4) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app