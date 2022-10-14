Week 6 NFL Staff Picks: Seahawks upset coming?

Week 6 is upon us already. We already had another bummer of a Thursday Night game with the Washington Commanders beating the Chicago Bears 12 - 7.

As for Sunday’s slate of games, there are only a few divisional matchups, one of which has the NFC West matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Geno Smith’s Seattle Seahawks.

It’s a tight division so far with the San Francisco 49ers leading at 3-2 then the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams all tied for 2nd at 2-3.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense have actually been one of the biggest surprises of the first quarter of the season, with the Seahawks offense 8th in total yards per game and 7th in points per game thanks to some stellar play from Geno who leads the league in passer rating so far this season.

It’s because of that offense, and #GenoSeason that both Michael and I like the Seahawks for the upset this week.

