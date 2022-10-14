Chargers fans show a loss of confidence in the team despite back-to-back road victories

This week’s SB Nation Reacts results are starting off with a bit of a surprise.

Despite winning their game against the Browns in week five, those surveyed showed a drop in confidence in the Chargers. This is the first time this has occurred all season. After nearly touching 70 percent, only 64 percent of participants said they’re confident in the direction of the team.

In a way, this makes sense. There’s likely a decent group within the fan base that saw Brandon Staley’s fourth-down call and believe the team somehow won in spite of it when it should have led to a crushing defeat. So with that in mind, it’s easy to see how some fans aren’t happy, even with the win.

For the first of our two weekly questions, I asked you all whether or not you believe that the Chargers will end the season with double-digit wins. According to our poll, 74 percent believe they’ll win 10 or more games by the end of the regular season.

With two easy-ish games to go before their bye week, they could make a case to be 5-2 at the break before winning half of their final 10 games.

Lastly, I just had to ask about Staley’s fourth-down call. I knew the fan base was likely going to be split on the matter but it turns out the split wasn’t nearly as equal as I expected. According to our results, only 21 percent of participants agreed with Staley’s decision.

I can’t help but wonder if this number would be much higher if this was still the 2021 season, but it just doesn’t seem like Staley has the same feel and nuance for these tough decisions this year compared to last. After looking at these results, sounds like it’s not just me who feels this way.

