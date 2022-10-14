BFTB Roundtable: Week 6 score predictions vs. the Broncos

The Chargers (3-2) will meet the Broncos (2-3) inside Sofi Stadium for an AFC West matchup under the lights of primetime. In a division where it feels like any game can go either way, we’re all likely in for stressful time.

As of Friday, the Chargers are 4.5-point favorites over the Broncos, per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 45.5.

Even with the Broncos offense failing to show up most weeks, how confident can Chargers fans really be? It’s never easy, no matter how much it looks that way throughout the week prior.

Curious to see the confidence levels of our staff? Let’s go ahead and take a look at what Matthew, Garrett, and I foresee happening on Monday Night Football.

Michael Peterson: The Broncos have been abysmal through five weeks and Russell Wilson’s season stats of four touchdowns to three interceptions is nowhere near what Denver thought they were getting in the former Seahawks Pro Bowler. On the flip side, the Broncos defense has continued to be one of the stingiest in the NFL as they currently rank third in total defense and first in pass defense.

It’s likely going to be tough to gain yards through the air. If the ground game can continue its’ recent hot streak, a ton of pressure could be alleviated from Justin Herbert’s shoulders.

I have the Chargers winning but I’m fully expecting to be stressed out of my mind the entire time.

Final Score: Chargers 23-17

Matthew Stanley: This will be an interesting game. How is Russell Wilson’s shoulder going to hold up? How will the top 5 Broncos defense (in both points and scoring) handle the very good Chargers offense (top 5 yards, top 10 scoring)?

I think this is a really good game for the Chargers defense to build some confidence, as the Broncos offense has been pretty terrible (31st in scoring) and they lost their starting left tackle, have a banged up Wilson, and now have Melvin Gordon as their lead RB.

I think this is a game the Chargers SHOULD win, and I think they do, but as always, it’s gonna be closer than it should.

Final Score: Chargers 24-16

Garrett Sisti: Both are trending in opposite directions. The Chargers have won back-to-back road games and Denver has lost two straight. The only thing keeping this Broncos team afloat is their defense and I think the Chargers play a much more conservative game Monday night knowing the only way they lose is if they turn the ball over.

So the Chargers will lean on Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley and I think they will win this game on another electric performance from the running game. Ekeler/Kelley will each get a TD on Monday and the Chargers defense will get multiple turnovers. Also, go ahead and book it...Melvin Gordon will fumble. That’s easy money.

Final Score: Chargers 27-13