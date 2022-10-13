Commanders vs Bears, TNF Staff Picks

Thursday Night Football this week brings us two teams that are really struggling so far this season with the Washington Commanders taking on the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been struggling to get the passing offense going while the Commanders keep getting snake bitten by their own quarterback in Carson Wentz.

The Bears are slight favorites tonight and Michael and I both like them to win the game. Justin Fields is going to get things going here eventually and it’s almost never a good bet to put money on Wentz. Plus, the Bears are unveiling their all orange uniforms tonight, and if you look good, you play good.

If you like the Bears to win as well head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is. And while you’re there check out all their other offerings.