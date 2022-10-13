Chargers Injury Report: Keenan Allen, Trey Pipkins limited while Mike Williams returns to practice

The Chargers released their first official injury report of the week and seven players find their name residing on it.

Three players are listed with “limited” tags in Keenan Allen (hamstring), Trey Pipkins (knee), and Dustin Hopkins (right quadricep). Allen returned to practice on Wednesday and participated in some individual drills and light sprinting. Pipkins also worked off to the side with trainers.

If Allen could return this week, it would be at quite an ideal time. After missing over a month, returning to wreak havoc on a divisional opponent would be quite the storyline.

Justin Herbert (ribs), Zion Johnson (ankle), Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee), and Kyle Van Noy (back) were all listed as full participants. Palmer has been struggling to produce in recent weeks and many have chalked it up to being a bit banged up. If he’s a full participant through the entire week, the expectation will be for him to start producing at a higher clip.