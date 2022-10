Los Angeles Chargers radio network affiliate stations

In 2022, Los Angeles Chargers games are carried on radio stations in California and Nevada. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Chargers radio broadcasts, which originate from Chargers Radio Network flagship station ALT 98.7 FM in Los Angeles.

Chargers radio affiliates in California

Los Angeles - KYSR 98.7 FM (new for 2020) KLAC - 570 AM

San Diego - KOGO 600 AM

Temecula, California/Inland Empire - KATY-FM - 101.3 FM

Yucca Valley, CaliforniaKNWH - 1250 AM

Palm Springs, California - KNWZ94.3 FM

Palmdale/Lancaster, California - KAVL610 AM

Victorville/Hesperia, California - KMPS 910 AM

Imperial Valley - KXOFM 107.5 FM

Chargers radio affiliates in Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada - KXST 1140 AM

Spanish Broadcasts

Los Angeles/Orange County, California - KBUE 105.5 FM

Los Angeles/Orange County, California - KBUA 94.3 FM

Los Angeles/Orange County, California - KEBN 94.3 FM

San Diego/Tijuana, Mexico - XEXX-AM1420 AM

Mexicali, Mexico - XEHG 1370 AM

Ensenada, Mexico - XHEPF-FM 89.1 FM