Chargers Daily Links: Justin Herbert remains a top-5 QB entering Week 6

In CBS Sports’ latest quarterback rankings, has essentially stayed out for the majority of the season while others have moved up and down around him. Entering week six, Herbert is fifth on Marc Sessler’s rankings behind only Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts. To begin the season, both Jackson and Hurts were below Herbert while Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady were above him which is sort’ve hilarious to see how the old were essentially given the boot for the young studs in a symbolic “changing of the guard.”

Here’s what Sessler had to say about Herb’s current status:

“Let someone else do the work for a change. Herbert’s 1,478 passing yards rank second only to Josh Allen’s 1,651, partly the result of a ground game that came into Week 5 as the league’s worst. Enter Cleveland’s welcoming defense, a unit happy to allow Los Angeles to run for a whopping 238 yards. Herbert’s season-low passing output still came laced with a patch of brilliant throws — especially to huge-bodied target Mike Williams — on a day that saw him sacked only once behind a line missing star left tackle Rashawn Slater. Huge days from Herbert are pleasing to the eye, but this brand of balance is a plus for the Bolts.”

As Sessler mentioned, Allen surpassed Herbert for the league lead in passing yards with a big effort in week five. Mahomes added four more touchdowns to push his total to 15 on the season while Allen also did the same (14). Herbert has a pair of one-touchdown games which have severely kept him back from matching the former’s scoring total but I guess that’s what happens when your offense strikes a sudden balance (and you put out a dud game against the Jaguars).

Either way, Herbert remains a top NFL passer and it’ll likely take a catastrophic meltdown to see him tumble out of the group of elites.

