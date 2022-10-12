Corey Linsley gets rest day, Keenan Allen sees light work during Wednesday’s practice

With the Chargers scheduled to play on Monday night, the team doesn’t have to post an injury report until Thursday, a day later than on a normal week. However, that didn’t stop us from getting notes on players health statuses and whether or not they were limited in today’s session.

First, Corey Linsley did not practice today. It was due to a veteran’s rest day so no reason to be worried there. As for another offensive lineman, Trey Pipkins, who is dealing with a sprained MCL, worked individually on the side with trainers but did not actually participate in practice.

Looked like Corey Linsley was getting a veteran off day today. Left practice after warmup. And no practice for Trey Pipkins, as Brandon Staley said earlier. Pipkins was working off to the side with trainers. Has a brace on his injured left knee. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 12, 2022

Keenan Allen is back to being day-to-day and got some light work in today. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Allen went through some individual receiver drills and ran sprints at “60-70 percent.”

Lastly, Mike Williams did not practice due to an illness. The type of illness was made known but it doesn’t sound like anything that should keep him out for this week’s game.