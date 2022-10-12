Chargers Poll: Do you agree with Brandon Staley’s fourth-down call vs. the Browns?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

On top of our usual confidence check, we’ve got two additional questions for you all too answer in this week’s poll.

First, I want to know whether or not you foresee the Chargers reaching the 10-win threshold this year after narrowly missing it a season ago. The team is currently 3-2 with games against the Broncos (2-3) and the Seahawks (2-3) before they hit their bye week. Entering week six, the combined record of the teams the Chargers will face after the bye is 24-25. It’s not the easiest, but it’s also not what I would have expected at this point in the season.

Secondly, I simply want to know if you agreed with Brandon Staley’s decision to go for it on a strong fourth-and-one with a little over a minute remaining while the Browns had zero timeouts left and the Bolts were nursing a two-point lead.

Did Staley overthink it? Would it have been much easier and less stressful to make the Browns drive the length of the field with Jacoby Brissett? Did you agree with the decision to go for it but you maybe didn’t agree with the play call?

Let us know your thoughts in the poll, and in the comment, below.