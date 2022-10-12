Chargers vs. Broncos 2022 Week 6: By The Numbers

The Broncos are 2-3 on the year and they just haven’t been the team anyone expected. At least, on the offensive side of the ball. When you fork out a massive extension for a quarterback, on top of the resources you sent away to acquire him, you probably expect more than a handful of touchdowns through the first month of the season.
But that just hasn’t been the case for this Broncos team. This season has been underwhelming, and that also includes early questions regarding first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his game management skills.
The Chargers also have questions surrounding their roster, mainly when it comes to injuries and their leaky defense in year two of the Brandon Staley regime. There’s still plenty of time to turn it around, but early returns don’t match what the fan base expected, regardless of Joey Bosa’s absence.
But like all teams, they must press forward into a long season and hope they have what it takes to overcome whatever may be holding them back thus far in 2022.
As always, this is a “screenshot” of either team heading into their matchup on this week’s edition of Monday Night Football.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 390.4
Points per game: 24.4
Passing yards per game: 291.2
Rushing yards per game: 99.2
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 313
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Three
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 392
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 31
Receiving touchdowns: Four tied w/ four
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 368.2
Points allowed per game: 27.2
Passing yards allowed per game: 237.8
Rushing yards allowed per game: 130.4
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 45
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Five
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Bryce Callahan - Four
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Forced fumbles: Four tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: None
Broncos Offense
Total yards per game: 343.6
Points per game: 15.0
Passing yards per game: 231.0
Rushing yards per game: 112.6
Top Performers
Passing: QB Russell Wilson - 1,254 yards, four touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Javonte Williams - 193
Rushing touchdowns: RB Melvin Gordon, QB Russell Wilson - One
Receiving yards: WR Courtland Sutton - 417
Receptions: WR Courtland Sutton - 29
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jerry Jeudy - Two
Broncos Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 289.0
Points allowed per game: 16.0
Passing yards allowed per game: 176.6
Rushing yards allowed per game: 112.4
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Josey Jewell - 30
Tackles for loss: EDGE Bradley Chubb - Four
Sacks: EDGE Bradley Chubb - 5.5
Passes Defended: S Caden Sterns, CB Patrick Surtain II - Four
Interceptions: S Caden Sterns - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Randy Gregory, EDGE Bradley Chubb - Two
Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ one
