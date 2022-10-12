Chargers vs. Broncos 2022 Week 6: By The Numbers

The Broncos are 2-3 on the year and they just haven’t been the team anyone expected. At least, on the offensive side of the ball. When you fork out a massive extension for a quarterback, on top of the resources you sent away to acquire him, you probably expect more than a handful of touchdowns through the first month of the season.

But that just hasn’t been the case for this Broncos team. This season has been underwhelming, and that also includes early questions regarding first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his game management skills.

The Chargers also have questions surrounding their roster, mainly when it comes to injuries and their leaky defense in year two of the Brandon Staley regime. There’s still plenty of time to turn it around, but early returns don’t match what the fan base expected, regardless of Joey Bosa’s absence.

But like all teams, they must press forward into a long season and hope they have what it takes to overcome whatever may be holding them back thus far in 2022.

As always, this is a “screenshot” of either team heading into their matchup on this week’s edition of Monday Night Football.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 390.4

Points per game: 24.4

Passing yards per game: 291.2

Rushing yards per game: 99.2

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 313

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Three

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 392

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 31

Receiving touchdowns: Four tied w/ four

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 368.2

Points allowed per game: 27.2

Passing yards allowed per game: 237.8

Rushing yards allowed per game: 130.4

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 45

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Five

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Bryce Callahan - Four

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Forced fumbles: Four tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: None

Broncos Offense

Total yards per game: 343.6

Points per game: 15.0

Passing yards per game: 231.0

Rushing yards per game: 112.6

Top Performers

Passing: QB Russell Wilson - 1,254 yards, four touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Javonte Williams - 193

Rushing touchdowns: RB Melvin Gordon, QB Russell Wilson - One

Receiving yards: WR Courtland Sutton - 417

Receptions: WR Courtland Sutton - 29

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jerry Jeudy - Two

Broncos Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 289.0

Points allowed per game: 16.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 176.6

Rushing yards allowed per game: 112.4

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Josey Jewell - 30

Tackles for loss: EDGE Bradley Chubb - Four

Sacks: EDGE Bradley Chubb - 5.5

Passes Defended: S Caden Sterns, CB Patrick Surtain II - Four

Interceptions: S Caden Sterns - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Randy Gregory, EDGE Bradley Chubb - Two

Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ one