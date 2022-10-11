The Lightning Round Podcast#296: “The 4th Down Decision”

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers win over the Cleveland Browns on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers won and some turning points in that game. They talk about the phenomenal performance from the run game, Alohi Gilman starting over Nasir Adderely, should we be concerned with JC Jackson or Joshua Palmer and Brandon Staley’s controversial 4th down decision.

