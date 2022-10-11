Breaking down the Chargers-Broncos rivalry by the numbers

The Los Angeles Chargers have a long history against their division opponents, and as such there is plenty of data to have some interesting statistics to dig through and highlight in the long series of matchups between the Chargers and these three teams.
We are going to be looking at all three divisional rivals, but we are going to start with the Denver Broncos.
Head-to-head matchups
All time series record: Broncos lead 70 - 54 - 1
The Broncos lead the overall matchup vs the Chargers by a healthy margin and have been increasing that lead recently, winning three of the last five and six of the last 10 matchups.
Postseason record: Broncos 1 - Chargers 0
The Broncos and Chargers have only met once in the postseason, in 2014, when the Broncos beat the Chargers 24-17.
Longest win streaks per team: Broncos 7, Chargers 6
Both teams at one point have put together win streaks of at least 3 seasons but those streaks were decades ago, the Broncos streak taking place from 1975-1978 and the Chargers streak taking place from 1963 -1966.
Largest Margin of Victory per team: Broncos 38-3 (1997) Chargers 41-3 (2007)
The Broncos put on a dominant performance in 1997 when they beat the Chargers 38-3, a 35 point margin of victory. 10 years later the Chargers returned the favor with a 38 point margin of victory on their way to a 41-3 win.
Player stats:
28 players have played for both teams
Players that played for both the Broncos and Chargers
|Stephen Alexander
|Tight end
|2005–2007
|2002–2003
|Jeremiah Attaochu
|Linebacker
|2019–present
|2014–2017
|David Binn
|Long snapper
|2011 (one game)
|1994–2010
|Marco Coleman
|Defensive end
|2004–2005
|1996–1998
|David Diaz-Infante
|Center/Guard
|1996–1998
|1987
|Dedrick Dodge
|Safety
|1997
|1998
|Orlando Franklin
|Guard
|2011–2014
|2015–2016
|Melvin Gordon
|Running back
|2020–present
|2015–2019
|Virgil Green
|Tight end
|2011–2017
|2018–present
|Chris Harris, Jr.
|Cornerback
|2011–2019
|2020–present
|Jacob Hester
|Fullback
|2012
|2008–2011
|Quentin Jammer
|Cornerback/Safety
|2013
|2002–2012
|Marlon McCree
|Safety
|2008
|2006–2007
|Anthony Miller
|Wide receiver
|1994–1996
|1988–1993
|Russell Okung
|Offensive tackle
|2016
|2017–present
|Shaun Phillips
|Defensive end
|2013
|2004–2012
|Adrian Robinson
|Linebacker
|2013 (six games)
|2013 (three games)
|Dante Rosario
|Tight end
|2011
|2012
|Eddie Royal
|Wide receiver/Return specialist
|2008–2011
|2012–2014
|Neil Smith
|Defensive end
|1997–1999
|2000
|Jimmy Spencer
|Cornerback
|2000–2003[a]
|1998–1999
|Harry Swayne
|Offensive tackle
|1997–1998
|1991–1996
|Maa Tanuvasa
|Defensive tackle
|1995–2000
|2001
|Mitch Unrein
|Defensive tackle
|2011–2014
|2015
|Louis Vasquez
|Guard
|2013–2015
|2009–2012
|J. D. Walton
|Center
|2010–2013
|2015
|Wes Welker
|Wide receiver/Return specialist
|2013–2014
|2004 (one game)
|Jamal Williams
|Nose tackle
|2010
|1998–2009
Series leaders vs. each other
Passing yards: Elway - 6,548, Rivers - 6,732
John Elway still holds the title for most passing yards by a Broncos QB vs the Chargers all time. Philip Rivers managed to pass Dan Fouts however and is the all-time passing leader for the Chargers vs. the Broncos.
Rushing: Floyd Little - 843, Tomlison - 1,487
Floyd Little has the most rushing yards vs the Chargers for a Broncos player all time, which is somewhat of a surprise with how many great rushers the Broncos have had. Less surprising, Ladainian Tomlinson has the record for most rushing yards by a Charger against the Broncos all time.
Receiving yards: Rod Smith - 1,400, Charlie Joiner - 1,324
The Chargers’ receiving leader vs the Broncos comes from the Dan Fouts era in Charlie Joiner. The Broncos record is slightly more modern with Rod Smith leading the way.
TDs: Shannon Sharpe 13, LT 20
Touchdowns is lead by Tight End Shannon Sharpe for the Broncos, while prolific scorer LT has the record for the Chargers.
Non-statistical highlights
Coldest game between the two teams: December 10, 1972 at Denver 0 degrees F.
This game was the coldest at kick off between the two teams, however during the 2004 blizzard in Denver, a game that started at 20 degrees at kickoff, with 14” of snow on the ground, deteriorated over the course of the game and by the 4th quarter the wind chill was -23 degrees (and 3 more inches of snow).
