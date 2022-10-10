Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Browns in Week 5

Sunday’s game came pretty close to becoming another track meet between these two teams. After last year’s matchup resulted in both teams scoring over 40 points, this game was a bit more reserved as the Chargers squeaked out a 30-28 victory that wasn’t short on stress and suspense.

The Chargers’ top offensive weapons came to play and were most-certainly the biggest reason they were able to come back and win this game after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter. But I’d be so very wrong not to give a huge shoutout to the offensive line who played one of their best games of the season which allowed Austin Ekeler to run wild all day long.

It’s tough to point at many defensive standouts after the unit let up 28 points, but they did their playmakers still found a way to shut the door when they needed to.

Per usual, you can find the best and worst-graded players from Sunday’s win below.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

WR Mike Williams - 86.4

RB Austin Ekeler - 82.1

OT Trey Pipkins - 73.1

C Corey Linsley - 70.4

OG Matt Feiler - 67.1

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 41.2

TE Gerald Everett - 43.8

WR Joshua Palmer - 50.4

OT Jamaree Salyer - 51.4

WR DeAndre Carter - 58.7

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

EDGE Khalil Mack - 68.4

CB Bryce Callahan - 65.9

DT Austin Johnson - 62.5

S Derwin James - 55.9

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 54.2

Worst-5

LB Kenneth Murray - 28.4

CB J.C. Jackson - 41.4

DT Christian Covington - 44.3

LB Drue Tranquill - 45.0

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 49.2