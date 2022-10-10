Raiders vs. Chiefs MNF Staff Picks: Patrick Mahomes looks to stay atop AFC West

The Raiders (1-3) are visiting the Chiefs (3-1) tonight for a classic AFC West showdown inside Arrowhead Stadium. Entering Monday night, the Chiefs are seven-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51.5.

Patrick Mahomes entered Week 5 tied for the league lead with 11 touchdown passes and he’s got the Chiefs offense humming along to the tune of 32.2 points per game while the Raiders average 24.0. Despite those averages being quite different, both teams average roughly the same amount of total yards per game with 373.5 for the Raiders and 393.5 for the Chiefs.

A win tonight for Kansas City keeps them one game ahead of the Chargers for first place in the division. A loss for the Raiders keep them solely in possession of last place. If Las Vegas can pull off the upset, that’d be quite the miracle for the Chargers.

Both Michael and I are picking the Chiefs tonight, unfortunately, but we wouldn’t mind being wrong this week of all weeks.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.