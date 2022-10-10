Chargers Week 5 Rookie Report: Jamaree Salyer got the job done against Myles Garrett

Another week, another rookie report.

Not much has changed from last week to now. The rookie offensive line duo of Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer both headline a group that isn’t seeing much significant playing time outside of those two. Regardless, the ones who are seeing the field deserve their rightful praise.

Here’s where I have each of the team’s seven rookies following a week five victory over the Browns.

OG Zion Johnson

It was another solid game by Johnson who helped Austin Ekeler rush for a career-high 173 yards amid a resurgent performance by the entire offensive line. The synergy that Johnson and Trey Pipkins have created in such a short time has been a refreshing change of pace for a group that has already lost its’ All-Pro left tackle for the season.

Stock direction: Up

S JT Woods

Woods was inactive once again. There was some shakeup in the safety room as Alohi Gilman got the start for a benched Nasir Adderley but none of that means anything for Woods who is struggling to be of value on game days.

Stock direction: Same

RB Isaiah Spiller

With Josh Kelley’s emergence, the once-held idea that Spiller was going to become the team’s RB2 out of the gate has all but disappeared. Until he shows he can be of worth over the likes of Sony Michel (two snaps vs. Browns) then he’ll remain inactive on Sundays.

Stock direction: Same

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Ogbonnia was inactive for another week as Christian Covington got nod instead. Covington has more flexibility to play several roles along the interior which allows Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to move around, as well. Despite being a contributor earlier this season, it looks like the coaching staff will pick and choose which matchups they like better for Ogbonnia moving forward.

Stock direction: Same

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer didn’t have a bad game by any means, but he struggled in pass protection much more this week than last. However, that could be because he was lined up against a literal alien in Myles Garrett. His pass block grade dropped to a 35.3, by far the worst on the team, but he held up well in the run game with a decent 66.0. Still, Salyer allowed zero sacks and the Chargers’ scheme of using chips and double-teams on Garrett worked to perfection.

Stock direction: Up

CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Taylor played only on special teams and was the lowest-graded Charger in that area against the Browns with a 42.3, the lowest by six grade points. He was one of two players to miss a tackle on a kick coverage.

Stock direction: Down

CB Deane Leonard

Leonard was the highest-graded player on special teams against the Browns with a final grade of 73.7. He registered a team-high two tackles on kick coverages.

Stock direction: Same

FB Zander Horvath

Horvath was the second-highest graded player on special teams at 68.4. He played 10 snaps on offense and registered the lowest grade for any offensive player with a 31.5. His pass blocking grade of 25.6 is surely what did him in.

Stock direction: Down