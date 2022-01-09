The Lightning Round Podcast#255: AFTER HOURS. Week 18 vs LV recap

What a bummer. Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers loss that cost them the season on The Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about the final timeout and some other questionable coaching decisions. They answer questions about why Kenneth Murray got so much playing time, Justin Herbert being a star and why they’re thankful they won’t being seeing some players heading into the 2022 season. Also a big announcement coming for the podcast this offseason.