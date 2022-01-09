Chargers Final Score: Chargers 32, Raiders 35

The Chargers fought. There’s no way to say otherwise. But a plethora of defensive penalties, and some questionable decisions by the coaching staff hamstrung the Chargers to a point where it felt like they were fighting themselves much more often than simply battling the Raiders.

In the end, an immense amount of late-game heroics from Justin Herbert and the offense wasn’t enough as the Raiders ran out the clock in overtime before Daniel Carlson converted a 47-yard field goal as time expired to send Las Vegas to the postseason. The loss unfortunately ends the Chargers season at 9-8 and they miss the playoffs for the third-consecutive season.

Justin Herbert set a laundry list of passing records by the end of the night, including setting the Chargers single-season passing yards record by surpassing Dan Fouts’ mark of 4,802. He ended the day completing 34-of-64 passes for 383 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Mike Williams was a massive part of the team’s fourth-quarter surge and he ended his season with a huge nine-catch, 119-yard day that included the game-tying touchdown to send it to overtime.

Uchenna Nwosu played the game of his life and it couldn’t have come at a better time. He notched a big-time sack while recording FOUR tackles for loss and a pass defended. Joey Bosa also added a strip sack to push his league-high amount of forced fumbles to seven.

As much as we all don’t want to believe it, the Chargers begin their offseason tomorrow. It was a long and wild season. Another emotional roller-coaster to add to the team’s annals. I appreciate each and every one of you for following along and being an integral part of this community.

Thank you so much for all the love and support and I hope you’re all ready to embrace and enjoy this offseason alongside me.