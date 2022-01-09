Chargers Week 18 Inactives: Rountree, Nabers inactive against Raiders

The health of this Chargers team is peaking at the perfect moment.

Ahead of their pivotal matchup with the Raiders, the Bolts have gotten back just about everyone following a tidal wave of COVID-19 issues that swept through the NFL over the past month. With numerous starters returning to the fold, the Chargers’ inactives for tonight is looking pretty scarce compared to recent weeks.

Those players include quarterback Easton Stick, running back Larry Rountree, fullback gabe Nabers, offensive guard Senio Kelemete, and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano.

Drue Tranquill has been dealing with a lower leg injury for several weeks now and after missing the game against the Broncos, he’s returning to the starting lineup just in time.

In all, this is the healthiest this Chargers team has been in months. The starting secondary is back together for what may be the first time since the opening quarter of the season.

Again, the timing couldn’t be much better than this.