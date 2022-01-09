Chargers vs. Raiders Week 18: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Get up! It’s game day!

The Chargers are in Las Vegas tonight to fight for their playoff lives against a Raiders team that has their own plans of punching their ticket to the postseason. Having already beaten the Raiders handily in week four, the Chargers should feel confident heading into today’s game but we all know this is an “any given Sunday”-type of league. It doesn’t even matter what happened seven days ago. What matters is tonight and only tonight.

No matter what the score reads at the end of the night, both fan bases will be talking about this game for years to come. You really can’t write it up much better than this. Primetime, a divisional matchup, and a playoff spot on the line. Who could ask for more?

With that said, everything you may need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

SB Nation affiliates: Silver & Black Pride

Betting Odds: Chargers (-3) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

