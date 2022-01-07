NFL Week 18 Predictions and Odds: Chiefs eye #1-seed as they face Broncos in season finale

The Chargers and Raiders will cap off the 2021 regular season with their matchup on Sunday Night Football. But before we get there, there’s a ton of football to be played by the rest of the league. While none of them will be as impactful towards the playoffs picture, there’s still going to be some good football played. The final week of the season usually consists of a plethora of divisional matchups which always add to the viewing experience, so you won’t catch me complaining about the lack of storylines.

Let’s go ahead and get into it. Of course, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday Games

Chiefs (-10.5) vs. Broncos - O/U 45

Prediction: Chiefs - The Chiefs must win to keep any chance at earning the #1 seed. Expect them to come out firing against a Broncos team that lost big this past week thanks to a slew of players on the COVID-19 list.

Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Eagles - O/U 43.5

Prediction: Cowboys - Both of these teams are making the playoffs so this game doesn’t mean much at the end of the day. However, bragging rights are still a thing so we’ll see how each club approaches this game with the postseason right around the corner.

Sunday Morning Games

Packers (-3.5) vs. Lions - O/U

Prediction: Packers - If Green Bay rests their starters, the Lions are simply going to be playing for pride. Jordan Love should be able to beat this Lions team if he plays any way competently.

Colts (-14) vs. Jaguars - O/U 44

Prediction: Colts - The Jaguars are a mess and the Colts will want to get the sour taste of the loss a week ago out of their mouths. Expect a big day from Jonathan Taylor.

Washington (-7) vs. Giants - O/U 37.5

Prediction: Washington - Both teams will be playing for divisional bragging rights but the Giants are just such a bad team right now that I can’t see them being competitive against an intimidating defensive front such as Washington’s.

Bears vs. Vikings (-5.5) - O/U 43.5

Prediction: Vikings - After the disaster that was Sean Mannion’s start a week ago, the Vikings will get back Kirk Cousins in an attempt to end the season on a high note with a win over their divisional rival. Matt Nagy still can’t figure out his quarterback situation and this may be the last game he ever coaches for the Bears.

Bengals vs. Browns (-6) - O/U 38

Prediction: Browns - Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield will not play this week as the former is sitting in preparation for the playoffs while the latter is getting a jump on a necessary surgery. Burrow isn’t the only Bengals starter likely sitting which means the likes of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt should run wild in this one.

Titans (-10) vs. Texans - O/U 42.5

Prediction: Titans - The Titans are such an odd team. They still manage to beat good team without Derrick Henry and they’re getting him back just in time for the postseason. One more game against the Texans shouldn’t be a worry at all. There’s a reason they’re a double-digit favorite.

Steelers vs. Ravens (-4) - O/U 41.5

Prediction: Ravens - The Ravens have been on the wrong end of a ton of bad breaks throughout this season. They’re due for a bounce their way and that could come in the form of a win over a divisional opponent to end the season. Their loss to the Rams a week ago ruined their chances at the playoffs but there’s still plenty to fight for this week.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Saints (-3.5) vs. Falcons - O/U 39.5

Prediction: Falcons - I like this game to come down to which offense is better. For me, that’s the Falcons. The Saints defense can’t carry the team week-in and week-out and I feel like this isn’t a game where they can skirt by on the talents of just one side of the ball.

Jets vs. Bills (-16) - O/U 41

Prediction: Bills - The Bills being 16-point favorites in this game is all you need to know about how oddsmakers feel about this matchup. The Bills have looked unstoppable in offense the past few weeks and it would be an insane miracle that the Jets are able to stop them enough to be competitive.

49ers vs. Rams (-4.5) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Rams - The 49ers need a lot to happen for them to reach the postseason and the biggest thing is to beat the Rams. They have a chance if the Rams rest some of their starters but that’s still up in the air. I like the way Trey Lance played a week ago. If he starts again, he may be in for a rough ride against a Rams defense that’s packed with scary talent.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers (-8) - O/U 41.5

Prediction: Buccaneers - The Bucs, even without Antonio Brown, will be just fine. They got Mike Evans back before the Jets game and still have some promising youngsters in Tyler Johnson and Cyril Grayson at wideout. Rob Gronkowski is still alive and playing for Tom Brady so what else could they really need to top this Panthers squad?

Patriots (-6) vs. Dolphins - O/U 39.5

Prediction: Patriots - Dolphins came back to earth after riding a seven-game win streak across an incredibly easy schedule. The Patriots will hand them their second-straight loss because Bill Belichick is vengeful and the Dolphins have beat them a few too many times in recent years.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals (-6.5) - O/U 48

Prediction: Seahawks - I think the Seahawks will be able to capitalize on the Cardinals potentially resting their starters this week by running the heck out of Rashaad Penny, their former first-round pick who is more than playing up to his draft selection over the past four games. He’s been a stud and I expect Seattle to continue riding that momentum train for the final week of the season.

