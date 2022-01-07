SB Nation Reacts: Chargers fans are all-in ahead of Sunday Night Football

At just the right time, the Chargers fan base is coming through for their team.

According to our final regular season confidence poll, this week’s participants were all-in on the Chargers with 100 percent of surveyors stating that they are confident in the current direction that the team is headed. After a notable drop following the loss to the Texans, a big win over the Broncos this past Sunday did wonders for everyone’s outlook.

Now, it’s time to get the job done against the Raiders.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are currently three-point favorites on the road in Las Vegas. The over/under is currently set at 49.5 which tells us that oddsmakers are predicting a notable forecast of offense under the lights.

You seriously cannot write it much better than this.

